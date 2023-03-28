RUSHVILLE – Mayor Mike Pavey has announced details regarding the 10th installment of the Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk.
This year’s event is scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. start on Saturday, May 27, at Riverside Park Amphitheater near the intersection of S. Morgan and W. Water Street.
As has been the case since its debut, proceeds from the event will benefit a charitable organization of the mayor’s choice; this year’s recipient is the Rushville Parks Department.
“The Rushville Parks Department is committed to providing inviting and engaging parks for our stellar community,” Mayor Pavey said. “Their goal is to provide programs for all ages filling the needs of mental, physical and social health as well as quality spaces for gathering and playing.”
The Rushville Parks Department has approximately 90 acres of parks, with five playgrounds, walking trails, picnic areas, and sports courts to maintain.
“We consider this a large asset to our community, but it requires large assets as well. We hope you will visit our parks, and we thank you for your support. Here’s wishing you a happy, healthy, and safe 5k!” the mayor said.
The event will be a fast, scenic 5 kilometer (3.1 mile) run/walk through some of Rushville’s most prominent features.
Participants will travel north from Riveside Park there through the shady neighborhoods of Morgan Street on their way to North Veterans’ Memorial Park.
The return trip will take runners and walkers through South Veterans’ Memorial Park before returning to Riverside Park Amphitheater.
Advanced registration is strongly recommended by downloading and completing a registration packet at www.cityofrushville.in.gov or by contacting Chief Craig Tucker at the Rushville Police Department, 765-932-3907 or ctucker@cityofrushville.in.gov.
Late registration will be available from 7:30 to 8 a.m. the morning of the event.
Advanced registrants have the option to receive a T-shirt. Late Registrants may not receive a T-shirt.
The event will start promptly at 8:30 a.m. and upon its conclusion medals will be presented to the top three finishers in each of the race divisions:
• Male Runner 19 and Under
• Male Runner 20 to 29
• Male Runner 30 to 39
• Male Runner 40 to 49
• Male Runner 50 to 59
• Male Runner 60 and Over
• Female Runner 19 and Under
• Female Runner 20 to 29
• Female Runner 30 to 39
• Female Runner 40 to 49
• Female Runner 50 to 59
• Female Runner 60 and Over
Refreshments will also be available to event participants.
Additionally, any business, organization, or individual interested in sponsoring this event is encouraged to request a sponsor packet through Chief Tucker.
Everyone is encouraged to come out to show support for this worthy cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.