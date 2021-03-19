RUSHVILLE - The City of Rushville Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk will be held at 8:30 a.m. May 22.
The event will take place on the scenic 5K (3.1 mile) course showcasing Rushville and its landscape. The run/walk starts at the Riverside Park Amphitheater and travels north through Rushville’s historic district on the way to North Veterans’ memorial Park and the Veterans’ Memorial Bridge. The event culminates back at the amphitheater.
The proceeds from this year’s run/walk will benefit the Rush County Booster Club. The non-profit organization provides financial support to the Rushville Consolidated High School Athletic Department. Funds raised by the Booster Club are used to help with the cost of uniforms, equipment, transportation, awards and letter jackets for athletes.
Refreshments will be available at the amphitheater and awards will be given. There will be 12 medaling divisions for men and women with age groups from 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and over.
The walk division is non-competitive, so come out and enjoy the experience.
Pre-registration is from now through May 12. After that date, all participants will need to register from 7:30 to 8 a.m. May 22 at the amphitheater. Pre-registered participants receive a T-shirt and race-day registration participants receive a T-shirt on a first serve basis.
-Information provided.
