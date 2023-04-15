GREENSBURG – Four representatives from the newly formed Mayor’s Youth Council presented a grant request to the Greensburg Board of Works Tuesday. The grant, in the amount of $5,000, is to be used to restore and revamp parts of North Park’s basketball area.
The Mayor’s Youth Council was established in mid-2022 as a partnership with the Greensburg Prevention Group in a multi-pronged attempt to engage the community’s youth in improvement of the city, and to attract them back to Greensburg after their final schooling is complete.
The project-oriented 30 member council self-governs and self-motivates with the guidance and mentoring of Greensburg Prevention Group’s Sandra Gabbard and Mayor Josh Marsh.
Gabbard and Marsh oversee the group as the members team together to accomplish initiatives decided upon by the whole membership.
Though the first year’s membership was invited to join the Council, successive members are invited to apply for membership to the Greensburg Prevention Group. In the schools and around the community, (places like The Branch Coffee House) Mayor’s Youth Council flyers have been distributed that have a QR code. Council hopefuls should scan this code with a smartphone to begin the application process.
Each applicant will be “vetted” by the membership and then invited to join.
Students are eligible for membership from sixth grade up to 12th from all Decatur County Schools systems: GCHS, NDHS, SDHS and St. Mary’s schools.
The council members making the presentation to the Board of Works were Brenley Jamison, Carmin Ripperger, Declan Bruns and Wade Schutte. Each spoke in turn, carefully detailing the mission, and after a vote, the Board decided unanimously to grant the $5,000.
The MYC chose to make additions to North Park as their 2023 project. The group has already been busy collecting bottle caps to be melted into park benches for the park, but they have many other projects in mind for the newly revamped park on the north side of town.
The entire project proposed involves resurfacing the existing basketball courts at North Park and supplying it with appropriate spectator seating. Backboards and nets for the goal posts and landscaping is planned for the to beautify it and to foil basketballs headed for Gas Creek.
Mayor Youth Council member Carmen Ripperger talked about the experience the group has gleaned since part of the organization.
“I think it’s great that we’re getting the experience of handling this money. It’s interesting how much money goes into these big projects, and seeing where it comes from and seeing where it goes is neat,” she said.
The cost of the investment is roughly $30,000, and to accomplish that goal, the MYC has begun a Patronicity funding drive. If the group reaches their goal of $15,000, Patronicity will match their contributions dollar for dollar.
For more information or to make a donation to the effort, visit www.patronicity.com/project/north_park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.