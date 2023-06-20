BATESVILLE – The Batesville Mayor’s Youth Council recapped their accomplishment for the 2022-2023 school year and celebrated their seniors at a recent meeting of the Batesville City Council. Leader Kim Linkel spoke on behalf of the MYC.
The group had 27 members this year with three graduating seniors including Sophie Cassidy, Tristan Rowlett and Joseph Tarkington.
Their two large projects this year included their week-long camp with 36 campers as well as Project Park Pizazz to revamp the basketball courts.
The Batesville Mayor’s Youth Council is an effort to civically engage young citizens, according to their website. MYC is a great opportunity to give youth a voice and a chance to identify and solve community issues from a youth perspective. At the same time, MYC members are resources for elected officials to receive advice on issues they face, especially those decisions that directly affect young people.
“We, the members of the Batesville Mayor’s Youth Council, are individuals working in directions to serve the youth as well as the entire community,” the group announces on their website. “We will accomplish this by working with our fellow youth and city officials, improving our understanding of city government. With these objectives, we will improve the city of Batesville for generations to come.”
Last year, the Batesville MYC donated 1,859 volunteer service hours throughout the community, according to Linkel. One of the MYC requirements to reapply for the following year is that each member volunteer at least 50 hours. Three students gave more than 75 hours: Ella King, Emily Merkel and Henry Spreckelsen. Four students volunteered more than 100 hours: Sophie Cassidy, Ella Walters, Jon Sprekelsen and Veronica King.
“Sophie is truly an example of what we are trying to do with the youth of Batesville,” Giltz said of Cassidy. “[We are trying to] create them for leaders of tomorrow all while appreciating where they came from. Sophie is not an original from Batesville, but we feel like she is.”
Cassidy plans to attend Ohio State University to study architecture.
