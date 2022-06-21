BATESVILLE — Two recent Batesville High School graduates were recently honored for their years of involvement in the local Mayor’s Youth Council.
Brayleigh Patterson and Zach Wade were honored with a plaque presentation alongside MYC leadership Kim Linkel, Bill Giltz and Mayor Bettice.
This is the 13th year of plaques engraved by Weberding’s Carving Shop to recognize MYC’s graduating seniors. All 13 plaques are hanging in the mayor’s hallway.
Giltz said the plaques represent a legacy the council can continue to give back to the city.
The MYC organization is an effort to civically engage Batesville’s youngest citizens. Patterson and Wade had each been involved in the MYC for six years.
“This year in Mayor’s Youth Council we had 32 members,” Linkel said. “They put in 1,535.5 hours throughout the year volunteering at different events, whether those were MYC events, community-led events or even organizational events that they had access to help with.”
Patterson will be attending Purdue University and intends to major in professional flight technology. She hopes to become a commercial pilot one day.
Wade will be attending Adrian College in Michigan to play baseball and study finance with an economic minor. His parents, Andrea and Dave Wade, were in attendance.
“These two individuals came to us as seventh-graders, young and timid,” Giltz said. “Now they’re going off to college as experienced leaders and we know they’ll represent Batesville well in their future endeavors.”
Looking forward, the MYC has eight new members joining as incoming seventh-graders to start next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.