MAYS - Mays Community Academy recently participated in an essay contest sponsored by the Knightstown Women's Christian Temperance Union.
Students wrote on assigned topics. Division I includes grades 4, 5 and 6 with the topic, "Why is alcohol use dangerous for adolescents?"
Mays students placed locally, in Indiana, and now are entered in national competition!
Especially noteworthy were Brooke Bowlin, an eighth-grader who placed third in Indiana, and KaeLynn Mayse, a fourth-grader who placed second in Indiana.
