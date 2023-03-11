GREENSUBRG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital President and CEO Rex McKinney has been appointed to the Executive Board of the Indiana Department of Health by Governor Eric Holcomb.
As a member of the executive board, McKinney will work to protect and improve public health for the state of Indiana and serve as an advisor to the governor on such matters.
“I am honored by this appointment and look forward to working closely with other leaders across the state to ensure public health in Indiana is a priority,” said McKinney. “It is a privilege to care for patients and be a resource to our communities and while the current state of healthcare, particularly for hospitals, is challenging, I look forward to ensuring that public health remains viable and valuable for Hoosiers.”
