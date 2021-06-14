GREENSBURG - Members of the local agribusiness community met Saturday morning at First Baptist Church for the annual Farm Bureau Ag Day Breakfast.
Those in attendance enjoyed a breakfast catered by Izzy's in Batestville, heard Farm Bureau representatives share the latest news in the farming insurance industry, and to mingled with Farm Bureau partners.
Decatur County Farm Bureau President Patti Lange Fischer spoke briefly about Farm Bureau business and Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Interim Director Dawn Lowe introduced featured speaker Ted McKinney.
McKinney served as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs. Prior to assuming this position, McKinney served as director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture from 2014 to 2017.
McKinney grew up on a family farm in Tipton, Indiana. He was active in 4-H and the National FFA Organization. In 1981, he received a B.A. in agricultural economics from Purdue University. At Purdue, McKinney received the G.A. Ross Award as the outstanding senior male graduate. In 2002, he was named a Purdue Agriculture Distinguished Alumnus, and in 2004, he received an honorary American FFA Degree.
McKinney worked for 19 years with Dow AgroSciences, and 14 years with Elanco, a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company, where he was Director of Global Corporate Affairs. He has served on the National FFA Conventions Local Organizing Committee, Indiana State Fair Commission, International Food Information Council, the U.S. Meat Export Federation, International Federation of Animal Health, and the Purdue Dean of Agriculture Advisory Committee.
McKinney was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Agriculture by Huntington University in 2019.
In July 2017, President Donald Trump nominated McKinney to be the Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs. At the time of his nomination, McKinney had been serving as director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. He was confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate on Oct. 3, 2017.
McKinney thanked various attendees, noting his commonality and familiarity with local leaders from meetings early in his life. He also spoke about his experience in 4H and the foundational skills for dealing with worldwide trading interests he learned as a young 4her while encouraging the crowd to continue to support the 4H.
McKinney shared a few anecdotes relevant to his experience and then said, "I'd like to talk about trade, but there are a few other topics that are more important nowadays. Things like taxes, climate change, sustainability. Things like infrastructure are important to talk about, but I want to be sure and answer your questions."
His first topics were climate change, sustainability and conservation.
"We in Indiana are really much more fortunate than you might realize," he said. "Indiana is the number two state in the nation in acreage as far as cover crops, and that's not percent of acreage, that's actual tillable acreage, and we're rockin' it! We're holding our own!"
He also talked about finding a way to pay farmers for their carbon sync.
"I do believe that Indiana should look at that," he said. "Because all common sense is local."
He continued with, "I believe that infrastructure is definitely an important issue, but Congress should find a way to pass it in a bill. Everything now is asocial issue. We know that this bill is going to be a very big bill, but I wonder how big this Christmas tree is going to be and how many Christmas ornaments will be on this tree? We need it, but if they put a few billion into an endowment for the arts and all those things, then we've got to seriously think about what we're really doing with this spending spree."
He talked about taxes and inflation, increased gas prices and rising food costs, but seemed optimistic about the work being done for school feeding, hunger and malnutrition.
"I'm not known as Tightwad Ted for nothing, but I worry that we're losing our sense of self-pride and looking more and more for handouts," he said.
He also spoke plainly about vaccines: "I hear that Trump's rural America is trying to make a political statement by not getting the vaccine. You do what's right for you, but I encourage you if you're on the fence to get the vaccine. It does work and we don't need those kinds of political statements."
