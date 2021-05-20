GREENSBURG – Decatur County native Mike McNealy is the Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club 2021 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
McNealy, the Greensburg Assistant Police Chief, was clearly pleased to have been recognized for his years of service to the community.
“I’ve been to many of these breakfasts, and we were just looking over the list [of former recipients] … and there were just a couple of names I didn’t either know or worked with, so it’s a huge honor to be on that list of people,” he said.
McNealy was nominated for the annual award by his boss, Greensburg Police Chief Brendan Bridges.
The letter of nomination read, in part:
"For Officer of the Year for 2021, I would like to nominate Michael McNealy. ...
"In 2015, Mike was put in charge of Greensburg Police Department’s portion of Spillman, which is a Computer Aided Dispatch System that all of Decatur County Public Safety is now a part of. During the past 6 years, Mike has put in a countless number of hours, training and keeping the CAD System up and running for Decatur County.
"In 2017, Mike was promoted and was put in charge of Criminal Investigations. Over the past 5 years, Mike has taken on several murder cases, sex crime cases, narcotics cases and financial crimes. While overseeing this division, Mike has been the lead detective in many high-profile cases that have led to several convictions. ...
"As Assistant Chief, Mike has completed several projects for the department. Currently he is undertaking the review of all Greensburg Police Department policies that have not been updated in more than 15 years. Mike is in charge of all major incidents that may occur within the city. Mike has several trainings and certifications in FEMA and Natural Disaster Planning. Mike is currently in charge of Greensburg’s Tactical Response Team, which serves high profile warrants and other large scale incidents.
"Over the past two years, Mike was very instrumental in the Greensburg Police Department receiving a UTV, which allows the Greensburg Police Department to respond to areas throughout the county that normal vehicles cannot get to. Mike also made it possible for the Greensburg Police Department to receive an Armored Peacekeeper, which allows officers to safety remove individuals from a location where there is an active threat. Both of these pieces of equipment were received through either a grant or donations.
"As a patrolman, Mike was an officer that young guys looked up and went to when they had questions or needed assistance. Mike has great character and officers enjoy working with him. There are many other things I could say about Mike’s work ethic. Mike has always been dedicated to his job and has always been there when help is needed."
Dennis Fogle, who chaired this year’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Selection Committee, said each year the club asks the Greensburg Police Department, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, and the Indiana State Police to submit letters of nominations for officers they think are worthy of the recognition.
“We then chose one of those nominees who we feel like has really stepped up and spent a lot of time in making sure they are supporting our community and who have shown especially good character,” Fogle said.
Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club President Mike Novak explained why the club recognizes a law enforcement officer.
“We do this because it goes along with one of our purposes, which is to inspire respect for the law,” he said. “We feel that it’s so important to recognize those people in our community who protect us and do so much, especially behind the scenes. They put their lives on the line every day, and I think that sometimes they aren’t appreciated, so presenting this award falls in line with one of our purposes, and I think it’s something we need to continue to do.”
McNealy grew up in the Letts area of southern Decatur County and graduated from South Decatur High School.
He began his career in public service working in emergency services.
In 2001, he hired into the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department as a jailer. One year later, he was promoted and worked as a sheriff’s deputy.
In 2005, he made a move to the Greensburg Police Department where he initially served as a patrol officer.
He was then promoted to the rank of sergeant, then detective, then captain of detectives, and eventually assistant chief of police.
In addition to thanking the club for the L.E.O. of the Year Award, he also praised them for all they do for the community, specifically mentioning the many youth programs the Optimists support as well as the community flag displays they sponsor multiple times a year.
McNealy said Greensburg is fortunate to have a “great group of guys” employed by the GPD and encouraged the public to let them know they are appreciated.
“The biggest thing you can do is be supportive,” he said. “Words of encouragement are huge, and they’re helpful to each and every one of them.”
The Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club is affiliated with Optimist International. According to their Facebook page, their mission is to “bring out the best in kids.”
The local club meets at 6:30 a.m. Thursdays in the Decatur County EMA conference room at 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg. Anyone interested in more information or joining is encouraged to contact a club member.
