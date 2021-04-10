RUSHVILLE – Area QuickPix locations teamed with customers to raise more than $12,000 to help transform the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases during the 39th annual MDA Shamrocks program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
“Our convenience stores have been selling Shamrocks for years. Every year our staff and customers show their support and it is wonderful to see,” said Debbie Goins, Human Resources for Herdrich Petroleum, parent company of QuickPix. “We’re thankful for everyone who participates, and we’re proud do our part to support MDA’s mission to help Indiana families.”
Throughout March, locations participated in the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program in which customers and associates purchased an MDA Shamrock at check-out for a $1, $5 or larger contribution. Shamrocks are symbolic of the movement to cure these diseases for MDA families in the community. This year, the MDA Shamrocks program united thousands of retail locations throughout the country to benefit the organization’s shared mission to fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide individuals with life-enhancing programs and support services, including state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care the MDA Care Center at Elkhart Clinic LLC in Elkhart as well as Indiana University and Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Recent major medical and scientific advancements including the development of 12 new FDA approved treatments in the past five years, and the promise of more to come, make today the most optimistic time in the history of neuromuscular disease research and care. These advances are made possible in part by the funds raised and support given over the years to the MDA Shamrocks program.
To learn more about the 2021 MDA Shamrocks program and how to get involved, contact Erin Hill at 605-940-3661 or ehill@mdausa.org or visit mda.org/shamrocks.
Information provided.
