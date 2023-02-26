GREENSBURG – Seven teams of dancers tripped the light fantastic to raise more than $10,000 at Thursday evening’s Meals on Wheels Dancing with the Stars benefit fundraiser at Greensburg Community Church.
The Sanctuary at the church was filled with 35 round tables and almost 300 donors, party-goers and dance fans as the “Best of the Best” shared their dance skills, wackiness and sense of humor to help feed Decatur County’s hungry.
The dance teams were chosen from the past winners of the event, and each was permitted to come up with a theme of their own and strut their stuff for paddle votes from the audience.
Attendees munched on Jimmy John’s sandwiches, chocolates and treats washed down with water, soft drinks and coffees from The Branch while the competition on stage took place.
Each table was supplied with two paddles and after the dance teams performed the audience voted for them by raising their two-sided paddle: blue side for YES and red side for NO.
Samantha Baldwin and Susan Doerflinger Burkhart, sponsored by The Branch Coffeehouse, were dressed in overalls and themed T-shirts. They danced to the Backstreet Boys and rap music. Emily Baldwin accented the performance with athletic flipping and gymnastics back and forth across the stage.
Christopher Stephen (North Decatur Charger football) and Gilliland Howe’s Leslie Thackery made use of the entire NDHS football team to “Pump Up the Jam” with a litany of rap clips and sound bytes to whip up the excitement. Stephen was arguably one of the highlights of the evening, rousing an already festive audience with his personality and larger than life on-stage persona.
North Decatur School’s Barb Lecher and Decatur County Sheriffs’ Department’s Rob Duckworth donned their best cowboy hats and dirt-kicking boots to a medley of popular country music, thumbs tucked securely behind their “yee-haw” belt buckles.
During the intermission, the team of Mandy and Micah Lohrum staged a bidding war for a paraguide ride and a family balloon ride. The Lohrums, ever up for some humor, wore boxing attire and boxing gloves while Chris Stephen and emcees for the evening Scott Chasteen and Erica Evans (also past DWTS champions) acted as rabble-rousers and auctioneers, driving the final bids for each items well over the $600 mark.
Next in the competition were Bryan Robbins (Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg/Decatur County) and Denim and Honey’s Heather Miller, who dressed as the movie Pulp Fiction characters Vincent Vega and Mia Wallace. Mimicking the movie’s costumes and manner perfectly, the pair shucked their shoes and danced a stylish twist to the famous “You Never Can Tell” cover.
As much fun and creativity came from the team of Many and Micah Lohrum, who “rocked their bodies” and covered themselves (and their two children) in glow-in-the-dark baseball caps, tiaras, sunglasses and shoes, and danced to a medley of Backstreet Boys tunes.
Josh Snapp (Decatur County Tiger Sharks) and Morning Breeze’s Mary Davis “walked it out” and danced to The Slide, while family members performed athletic gymnastic stunts all over the stage. Most entertaining were the female dancers, who looked as though they’d each had personal hip-hop instructors grooming them for the evening.
Finally, Christopher Bailey (Davidsons Lawn Care) and daughter Jasmine Bailey (Jenny Hamilton/Keller Williams Realty) hip-hopped to “Gangnam Style”and Silento’s hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”
The couple bringing in the most money was the team of Josh Snapp and Mary Davis, who rounded up $2,479 for Meals on Wheels.
The couple receiving the most Audience Choice (paddle) votes was the team of Snapp and Davis, who received the most applause during the rating portions of the evening.
Afterward, Meals On Wheels Director Diana Robbins said, “These dancers worked so hard, and they’re really all winners in my book. They’ll never know how much I appreciate them!”
Robbins estimated that the evening’s efforts raised nearly $10,000.
