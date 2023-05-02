GREENSBURG - Meals on Wheels of Decatur County recently hosted the organization's annual volunteer appreciation luncheon at The Beach Tiki Bar and Grill. MOW Executive Director Diana Robbins conducted the program.
"As I've said hundreds of times before, if it wasn't for the drivers Meals on Wheels would not work," Robbins said. "This luncheon is for all that you do to make it run so smoothly."
Robbins noted the increase of clients who received medical assistance just because a MOW driver had visited, "There's been a lot this year who've gotten help and were able to return afterward to their homes because we were there."
Robbins said that the drivers' presence in a client's home was an important part of Meals on Wheels services.
Drivers were then awarded with gift cards in appreciation for their work with the organization.
Regular weekly drivers receiving cards were Susan Wilson, Joe and Kim Springmeyer, Marilyn Woods, Dick Rust, Gary Hadler, Ford Knelley , Debbie and Ryan Coy, Linda and Gary Ortman and Cricket Snodgrass.
Robbins also awarded the members of her "fill-in" team, those who worked as subs when the regular drivers were unavailable. Those drivers were Dorene Wilkison, Kristy Jarvis, Kay Nobbe, Sylvia Waters, Ann Westhafer, Renee and Todd Howard, Heather Miller, Rocky Robbins, and Kenny and Carol Blanton.
Blanton, who is also the treasurer for MOW, reported on the finances, "The short version is we're doin' okay."
She also recounted that the organization had planned to have enough money in the bank for one year of expenses.
"We're not quite there, but with all of your help, this year we'll make it. We are thrifty and strong!" she said.
Also attending were representatives from the GDC Chamber of Commerce including Executive Director Dawn Lowe and Marketing Director Leah Kane.
Lowe thanked the assemblage for filling the void on food insecurities in the county, and said the Chamber had decided to donate the profits from their last Ag Day Breakfast.
"It is our pleasure today to assist you with your financial insecurities by presenting a check for $1,632.98 to Meals on Wheels," Lowe said.
Robbins thanked Lowe and introduced The Branch Coffeehouse Manager Samantha Baldwin, thanking her for helping with fundraisers, notably by participating in the recent "Dancing with the Stars" event.
Robbins also thanked members of the media, the Decatur County Community Foundation, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and First Financial Bank,
"I cannot stress how important this day is to me, and I look forward to it every year just so that I can have you all here to tell you how important you are, and how much you mean to this organization," she said. "Meals on Wheels is family, and you will always be part of that family."
Meals on Wheels discount cards are now available for $5 each, with new businesses added this year. Those cards offer discounts to many locations throughout the county and can be purchased at The Branch Coffeehouse and by calling 812-663-6099 or emailing to greensburgMOW@gmail.com.
