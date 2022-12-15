GREENSBURG –Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $5,000 grant from the Decatur County Community Foundation to support its “Meat” the Need initiative within Decatur County.
Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said that the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on nearly 3,500 pounds of donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving over 3,200 food-insecure residents within Decatur County.
According to Feeding America, an estimated 35% of Decatur County residents struggling with food insecurity make above the threshold to qualify for federal assistance programs such as WIC or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
To make ends meet, many are turning to local hunger-relief agencies such as food banks, food pantries, and soup kitchens. “More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries and hunger-relief agencies are seeing more demand for their services," Fund Development Director for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry's Katie DeForest said. “Unfortunately, these agencies are experiencing the same diminished purchasing power that families are experiencing with their own grocery budgets and meat, especially, is difficult to obtain.”
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry partners with various the DCCF and other community members and organizations in order to get more meat into hunger-relief agencies and into the hands of residents in need. Farmers, hunters, and 4-H members donate deer and livestock to their “Meat” The Need program. Donations are processed at local participating meat processors and the meat is distributed to hunger-relief agencies within the community it was donated in.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry pays 100% of the processing fees so there is no charge to donors or agencies receiving meat.
“The contribution from the Decatur County Community Foundation will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing nearly 8,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies within Decatur County. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger," Treesh said.
To donate, farmers and hunters should take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor (call ahead to schedule livestock). After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is absolutely no charge to the livestock and deer donors.
Participating meat processors in Decatur County are O'Mara Poultry at 812-663-2455 or at Myers Frozen Foods in St. Paul at 765-525-6304.
To learn more, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
