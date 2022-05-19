GREENSBURG - On February 12, 2019, the GCHS Student Council held a fundraiser for the purpose of raising enough money to create a permanent marker at South Park Cemetery that would honor six Medal of Honor recipients from Decatur County; $10,000 was raised and the marker was installed just before Christmas 2019.
The plan was to hold a commemoration that coming spring but that was cancelled due to the pandemic.
An unveiling the following spring was canceled due to the pandemic and has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at South Park Cemetery.
The free event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.
It is a part of the Decatur County Bicentennial Veterans Week. The program will last 35 to 45 minutes and will feature three patriotic songs sung by Tim Atwood, who has been performing at the Grand Ole' Opry for over 30 years.
"This was an amazing accomplishment by our students," Pratt said. "I felt it was important to recognize what they had achieved for our community."
After the Medal of Honor commemoration, the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library is hosting Gerald Carbone of Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. for a lecture on Greensburg's namesake and Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene.
To volunteer for any of the events, ask questions about times or locations, or to make a contribution to the celebration, email Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us or dial 812-663-7176, ext. 1213.
