GREENSBURG — On February 12, 2019, the Greensburg Community High School Student Council held a fundraiser for the purpose of raising enough money to create a permanent marker at South Park Cemetery that would honor six Medal of Honor recipients from Decatur County; $10,000 was raised and the marker was installed just before Christmas 2019.
The plan was to hold a commemoration that coming spring, but that was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The rescheduled unveiling took place Tuesday afternoon at South Park Cemetery. The free event was open to the public and featured local historian Philip Jackson, recording artists Tim and Roxanne Atwood, GCHS Student Council President Lydia Acra and GCHS teacher/bicentennial organizer John Pratt.
Pratt led the event by discussing the importance of South Park Cemetery and all of the veterans and locals buried there before introducing Acra.
“On behalf of the Greensburg Student Council, I want to thank everyone who supported this project,” Acra said. “We’re very excited to see it be completed and serve as a special remembrance of our community.”
The event was a part of the Decatur County Bicentennial Veterans Week. Tim Atwood, who has been performing at the Grand Ole’ Opry for more than 30 years, sang “Amazing Grace” and “If You’re Reading This” and played a piano accompaniment for Roxanne’s recitation of the famous Johnny Cash number, Ragged Old Flag. The Atwoods came from Nashville, Tennessee. They committed to playing music for the event more than three years ago and kept that commitment Tuesday.
Jackson was the historian for the Medal of Honor monument. He offered a brief biographical sketch of the six Civil War men honored. Two of the men were born in Decatur County, two were born elsewhere but listed as residents of Decatur County, and the final two lived in Decatur County after the Civil War.
Marion T. Anderson was born in Clarksburg in 1839. He received the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Nashville, Tennessee in 1864. He led the 51st Indiana Infantry as the senior officer after several other regiments refused to move forward. Captain Anderson was shot out of the saddle while leading the advance and seriously wounded.
James Dunlavy was born in the Milford Clay Township area in 1844. Private Dunlavy received his Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Osage Kansas in 1864. After having his right arm broken by pieces of an exploding shell, he single-handedly captured a high-ranking Confederate general.
Louis J. Bruner was born in Monroe County in 1834 and later moved to Clay Township, Decatur County. Private Bruner received the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Walkers Ford, Tennessee in 1863. A battalion of the 5th Indiana Cavalry had become unwittingly isolated and was likely to be captured. Private Bruner volunteered to ride through the Confederate lines to warn the isolated battalion how to escape and join the rest of the regiment.
John N. Opell was born in Germany in 1833 and moved to Kingston in Decatur County. Private Opell received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of the Wilderness Virginia in 1864. Private Opell captured the flag of a Virginia infantry regiment.
Jacob Overturf was born in Jefferson County in 1842. Private Overturf received the Medal of Honor for his actions at Vicksburg, Mississippi in 1863. He volunteered to be a member of a storming party that led the way for an assault on a Confederate fort.
Reuben Smalley was born in New York state in 1839 and moved to Indiana as a child. Private Smalley received the Medal of Honor for volunteering for the same storming party as Overturf. After the color-bearer had been shot down, Smalley picked up the flag and shouted, “Follow me,” as he led the way toward the Confederate fort. More than 50 survivors of that party received the Medal of Honor.
The Medal of Honor monument to these men can be seen on the relatively empty grass field beside the mausoleum. The monument is the first stone in the area but this entire plot surrounding the marker will be dedicated to veterans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.