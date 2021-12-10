RUSHVILLE - On Tuesday, the Milroy Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) held its annual Christmas dinner and grant winner presentations.
This year, the MEDC met at Fishmoon in Rushville due to staffing issues at Takathemoke.
Following some appetizers and a short business meeting, President Rob Jackman presented a plaque to retiring member Bob Jackman who is a founding member of the MEDC, and has been in service to the committee for 33 years.
Laura Jessup presented the three grant winners for 2021.
The third place grant was presented to Flatrock Creamery, Ted and Gena Loggan. They have been in the dairy business for years, but are starting to bottle milk to sell at Troyer's Country Store and Gettinger Meats.
Second place went to Bell Precision Rifle. Joe Bell is going to use the money to update the outside of his shop.
First place was awarded to MC Services which is located north of Milroy in the building that used to be a fertilizer plant. One part of their business is a trucking company. They are going to use the money to improve the entrances off of SR 3 and Walnut Street.
Cameron May, wife of Joe Bell, gave an update on her plans to open a coffee shop in the old store on Main Street in Milroy.
John McCane, Executive Director of the Rush County ECDC, updated those in attendance on growth and new businesses coming to Rushville.
