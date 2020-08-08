RUSHVILLE — In the continuously changing environment around COVID-19, the Milroy Economic Development Corporation had to make the decision to postpone its annual golf outing from the normal weekend of Father’s Day in June.
Good news for area golfers, the MEDC has rescheduled the event for Saturday, Aug. 29.
This is the 13th annual golf outing hosted by the MEDC and will once again be held at Antler Pointe Golf Course (3510 North CR 150 East, Rushville). Check-in is set for 8 a.m. with a tee-off time of 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be available at 12:30 p.m.
“This is always a well-attended and fun event for the entire Milroy and surrounding community,” Dr. Rob Jackman said. “We are hoping for a good crowd and good weather.”
Money raised during the event will go toward projects to better Milroy and the surrounding community. A portion of the proceeds will be used for improvements in Anderson Township.
An event sponsorship is $450. This includes a team of four players, hole sponsorship and special recognition.
The cost for the event is $60 per player or $220 for a team. This includes green fees, cart and meal. Mulligans will be $10 for three. Hole sponsors are $100.
Prizes include $220 for first place and $110 for second place.
Donations are also accepted and all donations are tax deductible.
“We have mailed out the golf registration cards to our regular donors and golfers and hope that the community is ready to come out and have some fun while at the same time help our community,” Jackman said.
If you have not received a registration card and need one, call Jackman at (765) 629-2134 or email him at drrob@jackmananimalclinic.com.
“The MEDC motto is ‘Focused on the Future’ and with the support of the committee and the community we will deliver on activities that will better our community,” Jackman added.
For more information on the MEDC, visit www.milroyin.org.
