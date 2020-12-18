MILROY – Each year, the Milroy Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) awards three grants to local businesses. The MEDC works to sustain the existing businesses in and around Milroy and help the growth of new business opportunities in the area of Orange, Anderson and Richland Townships.
The MEDC provides the grants in hopes of helping area businesses with improvements, which will make the Milroy community a better place to live and to enhance the business opportunities of the recipients.
Some of the things the grants can be used for included buildings and structural improvements, advertising, equipment needed for business and improvements.
The grant awards are first place $2,500, second place $1,500 and third place $1,000.
First place for 2020 went to Fussner Painting. The grant funds will be used for storage, new sink and painting supplies.
Second place was awarded to Niehoff Trucking. The funds are for truck cameras in the semi-trucks for safety.
Third place was given to Bills Industry. The funds are for painting and remodeling of the building.
The MEDC, founded in 1988, has been vital in the growth and continued success of the community of Milory. Some of the projects the MEDC has played a key role include the street light project, the Rush County Community Foundation Street Light Endowment, assistance in lobbying for a new Milroy Elementary in 2008, the annual golf outing and installation of new LED lights on and off Main Street in 2019.
According to the MEDC web page, Milroy offers a small town family lifestyle with great access to urban amenities. There’s plenty of room to grow in Milroy. Residents take pride in the fact that it is a close-knit community that works well and has fun together. Town officials, as well as the business community, work together for the progress of the entire area. Prime land has been set aside for development. Educational and lifelong learning opportunities are readily available and valued.
Previous grant winnings included Wooden Shop, Bell Precision and Cannon Fabrication in 2017; DebBrook Equine Center, Steve Kuhn and Harcourt Outlines in 2018; and Muckerheide Excavation, Linville Lawncare of Milroy and Tri County Outdoor Power Equipment in 2019.
For more information on the MEDC, visit the website https://www.milroyin.org/.
