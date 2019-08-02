Meet local police, firefighters Tuesday

GREENSBURG – Greensburg Police Chief Brendan Bridges and his officers believe a positive working relationship with the citizens of Greensburg is an important component of keeping the community safe while reducing crime.
With that in mind, the GPD is participating in a program known as National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 6) in North Park on N. Carver Street.
The idea is to give the community to a chance to meet local law enforcement officers, ask them questions, and share concerns.
Chief Bridges said National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community while providing an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
"Positive interactions with our residents are invaluable and hold the key to building lasting community relationships," Bridges said. "National Night Out stands as a time to reflect on our deep community ties and the obligations we have to each other."
The chief thinks officers and community members already enjoy a good relationship, and that Tuesday's outreach by the GPD will only help improve it.
"More citizens are coming to officers and speaking about issues that they are having or seeing," he said. "We have a great community and we see that at the police department. Without the community, we cannot effectively do our jobs. We have to have the community's support to continue to perform at a high level."
Bridges believes a positive relationship with the community comes down to one thing, trust.
"The community has to trust what we're doing out there," he said. "We are not perfect and no one is, but one thing I want the community to understand is that we will listen. Things might not happen right away, but we are looking into complaints. We have to use the knowledge of the community to do our jobs at the highest level. The community knows what is happening in their neighborhoods, and we have to have that relationship with the community so we can get that information and put our resources in those areas to help combat criminal activity."
The Greensburg Police Department plans to offer several activities including a bounce house for children as well as handouts and assorted goodies for young and old alike.
There also will be free food!
The GPD will have police cars, Bike Patrol, UTV Patrol, K-9s and Tactical Arrest & Containment Team members at Tuesday's event.
The Greensburg Fire Department will also be on hand so community members will have an opportunity to meet local firefighters as well.
"I would like to personally invite the community to Tuesday's event," Bridges said. "Come out and speak with officers. The community has a right to know what we are doing. We work for the citizens of this community and I have no issue with explaining what we are doing. The best way we can work together is to communicate and find solutions to problems the community might be having."
He also said the GPD has many projects planned he will share at Monday evening's Greensburg Board of Works and city council meetings he is also looking forward to discussing with Greensburg residents.
Chief Bridges invites anyone with questions or concerns to call him at (812) 663-3131.
Kevin Green may be contacted at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 x 7056.
