RIPLEY COUNTY - The Ripley County Humane Society's (RCHS) Pet of the Month is Smokey a 7-year-old pitt mix. He is a very sweet dog despite the fact that he came to the shelter as an abused dog and needed considerable dental care, which was provided by the shelter.
He is house broken and is very good on leash. All he needs is a person to adopt him into a Forever Home and once again he will be a happy dog.
Smokey and the other animals up for adoption can be seen by accessing RCHS's website at www.rchumane.com or by visiting the shelter during business hours.
The RCHS is always appreciative for volunteers and for financial support. At their website, information can be found under Ways to Help.
- Information provided
