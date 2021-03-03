Meet the new Director of Genesis, Clarice Patterson

RIPLEY COUNTY - Clarice Patterson is stepping up to fulfill the director position for Genesis: Pathways to Success after serving as the outreach and communication liaison for the Ripley County Community Foundation.
As a 2017 graduate of South Ripley High School and a 2020 graduate of Hanover College with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Patterson is thrilled to be taking on this new role.
“I very much enjoyed working under Cheryll Obendorf for she was and will continue to be an inspirational mentor to me,” Patterson said. “Although Mama Genesis will be dearly missed, I’m looking forward to challenging myself by taking on bigger responsibilities. I’m eager to work with local schools and nonprofit organizations within Ripley County to provide opportunities that will build upon our thriving communities.”
Genesis: Pathways to Success will continue to be an important initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation and will provide educational and economic opportunities to those who reside in Ripley County.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the new director of Genesis via email at cpatterson@genesisp2s.org or via telephone at 812-933-1098.
- Information provided
