GREENSBURG – New Directions Domestic Abuse Shelter is hosting a “mega” yard sale on September 23, 24, and 25 at Expressions Florists and Greenhouses, 943 N. Michigan Avenue, Greensburg.
In a classic case of “life imitating art,” and adapting to fill a need, the owners of Expressions and the staff of New Directions have found a brilliant way to use greenhouse buildings in the off-season – by having a yard sale in them.
“I’m not a garage saler, so I’m not a very good judge, but there’s lots of really cool, nice stuff that we’ve been accumulating,” New Directions Interim Director Kelly Wampler said. “That’s how we came up with the yard sale idea,” said Wampler. “And we’ve not accepted a lot of junk, it’s just stuff we’ve accumulated for the past several years from families relocating and them donating the stuff they weren’t going to use any more.”
Visitors to the sale will find hardly used kitchen small electric devices, furniture, tools, clothing, books, knick-knacks, even floral arrangements from weddings that have been donated.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 23; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, September 24; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 25.
All cash and donations taken in during the mega yard sale will help New Directions fulfill their mission statement: “Striving to increase social consciousness about domestic violence and to assist individual victims by helping them break free from the cycle of physical and emotional abuse.”
For more information, go to www.mynewdirections.org.
