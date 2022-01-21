MANILLA – On Jan. 18, 2022, Melissa Meltzer announced her candidacy for State Representative District 54, which includes most of Henry and Rush County, Hanover township of Shelby County, and Blue River township of Eastern Hancock County. Melissa Meltzer is an average citizen, who wants our liberty and freedom preserved.
“I am running for State Representative, because I am tired of getting the bait and switch with candidates; where they say they are for or against certain issues, then they get in office and don’t follow through with what they said. I am upholding Christian values, medical freedom, and our Constitution, which includes the 2nd Amendment,” Meltzer said.
Meltzer is actively involved in the Rush County Republican Party, is Precinct Committeeman for her township, is a small business owner of a Christian counseling private practice, and is active in her local church’s praise team and security team.
She has been on several different Boards of Directors, as well as served as an officer for a local ministerial association for many years. She actively participated in multiple school board meetings, when her children were in school. She also volunteered for many years at a local pregnancy care center.
“I am passionate about faith, family, and freedom and will represent the values of our District," Meltzer said.
Meltzer lives in Manilla with her husband, where they continue to get involved in their local community. She was raised in Rush County, where her parents still reside. To learn more about Melissa Meltzer or to get involved with the campaign, please, visit www.melissameltzer.com. Donations can be sent to: PO Box 117, Manilla, IN 46150; make checks payable to Melissa Meltzer for State Representative.
-Information provided.
