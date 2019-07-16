Melody Mart Student Jam brings music to the fair

GREENSBURG — For the last four years, Melody Mart has brought the gift of music to the Decatur County 4-H Fair.
The Melody Mart Student Jam is an event held yearly at the fair led by music teachers Willie and Anita Feldman.
Their 2019 show was held last Friday evening on the Decatur County Fairgrounds Free Stage.
From songs such as “Let It Be” by The Beatles to “Come As You Are” by Nirvana to “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, tunes rang throughout the fairgrounds. The coolest part about this project is that the Melody Mart Jam is primarily fronted by the students.
Those in attendance may have noticed the musical genres were all over the place. Those involved also played a monstrous set of 30 songs, resulting in a two-and-a-half-hour performance.
“You just never know what to expect,” Willie said. “I’ve always been one to kind of let students choose their own songs. This started out as something in the summer for some of my younger students, and this was our fourth year doing it. Some of our students know each other, and I’m just trying to let students perform as a group. There’s a little bluegrass, a little rock.”
Willie said a few of the students have been taking lessons at Melody Mart for many years, and it makes him proud to see all the work they’ve put in come to fruition.
But at the end of the day, it was all about enjoying the moment and for the love of music.
“It was a lot of fun,” Willie said. “It’s a blast. A lot of times when you see me up there I’m having more fun than some of the kids. It’s just a lot of fun, and it’s cool to see how far they’ve come over the years."
Overall, he thought this year's jam was a success.
“I think it went well,” Willie said. “We had a great crowd, the weather was nice, everyone was there and ready to go. It went smooth.”
Willie said around 37 kids participated in this year’s jam session including 32 active Melody Mart students and five others that were recruited to join the band.
Students who participated this year included: Ranie Molnar, Xander Lyons, Jonas Lindberg, Dominic Lindberg, Sophie Lecher, Winston Lecher, Henry Schwering, Jack Neiman, Caden Furnish, Wyatt Wells, Sam Tuchmann, Liam Tuchmann, Joey Yake, Melia Wentzel, Julia Beisel, Ivy Wagner, Payton Howard, Kyle Jacobs, Logan Jacobs, Wyatt Jacobs, Lennon Davis, Eddie Hungate, Sam Tuchmann, Issac Garrett, Westin Miley, David Grooms, Kalem Grooms, Lance Snyder, Riley Spears, Jackson Essex, Kevin Cain, Ava Kroger, Carmen Kroger, Micah Spears, Ruby Brown, Ava Lecher, Rylee Grimes, Julian Uribe and David Moralez.
Willie took the time to thank everyone involved for making the performance possible.
“We’d like to thank Melody Mart and all of the parents and kids and everyone that supported the show,” Willie said. “It was awesome.”
