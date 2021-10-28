SHELBYVILLE - Republican Jennifer Meltzer, Shelbyville City Attorney and former Indiana Deputy Attorney General, recently announced her candidacy for the open House District 73 seat.
District 73 includes portions of Shelby, Decatur, Bartholomew, and Jennings counties including Shelbyville and Greensburg.
Meltzer has served as the secretary of the Shelby County Republican Central Committee since 2017. In her free time, she has an active role in the local community. She serves as vice-president of Coulston Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization, a Girl Scout Leader, and a board member of the Shelby County Youth Assistance Program.
Meltzer lives in Shelbyville with her husband, Shelby Circuit Court Judge Trent Meltzer, and their three daughters, June (10), Rose (7), and Pearl (4).
The Meltzers are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shelbyville.
“In my legal career, I’ve chosen to serve the public," Meltzer said. "I’ve represented our elected officials at both the state and local level and successfully defended their hard work on our behalf in both state and federal courts. Now I’d like to put my skills and experiences directly to work for you as your District 73 Representative.”
In her legal career, Meltzer has defended the constitutionality of our state statutes and represented state agencies and elected officials including prosecutors, judges, and our governor in state and federal court.
“It is important that each level of government stay in their own lane," she said. "This begins with letting families make their own personal choices. Local governments need to be in charge of local issues and our state should tackle statewide issues and protect us from federal overreach. The federal government should mostly leave us alone and protect our country. Just as it would serve us best if Congress would remember that what may work in California probably won’t work in Indiana, our state legislature should remember that what may work in Indianapolis or Lake County may not be appropriate for Bartholomew, Decatur, Jennings and Shelby counties.”
