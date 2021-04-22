NEW CASTLE - The New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce is honored to present the Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade.
A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 31, at the New Castle Courthouse. This Memorial Day you are invited to join in honoring the fallen who made the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony will include prayer, guest speakers, respects to the fallen.
Veterans, Active-Duty, Reserve, and National Guard personnel who are attending please arrive between 8:30 and 8:50 a.m. on the east lawn. Upon arrival, please see the volunteer at the hospitality table.
“First and foremost, we want to be certain that we pay tribute to the fallen in our Memorial Day ceremony because that is the true meaning of Memorial Day. But, we also want to celebrate our great country made possibly by those who paid the ultimate sacrifice which is done in our parade,” Shonda Kane, chamber executive director, said.
The Memorial Day Parade, sponsored by Citizens State Bank, in downtown New Castle is set to begin at 10 a.m. Parade registration is now open and available online at www.nchcchamber.com.
There is no fee to register or participate in the parade. The organizers do ask that you consider a $25 gift to the Chamber Scholarship Fund. A cash prize will be awarded for best decorated for the “Honoring Our Heroes” theme. Award certificates will also be given for most patriotic, vintage auto, most unique and crowd pleaser.
“We are hopeful that this year’s parade will have larger than usual turn-out of entries. We hope that service groups and businesses are anxious to celebrate our country, honor our fallen and embrace the ability to have a parade following last year’s quarantine and cancellation of so many events, including the parade,” Rebecca Gonya, chamber events committee co-chairperson, said.
The New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce looks forward to presenting this Memorial Day tradition to our Henry County area communities.
Please be certain to watch the website www.nchcchamber.com and Facebook page @nchcchamber to keep up to date on the event. Know that the Chamber events committee and board of directors will continually monitor the COVID environment. The event may be canceled at any time if deemed necessary for the safety of the public, volunteers and participants.
-Information provided.
