GREENSBURG — Welsh-Crawley-Kramer Greensburg American Legion Post 129 is set to host a Memorial Day remembrance program at 10 a.m. Monday in South Park Cemetery.
Shortly after the Legion's program ends, Decatur County Historian Russell Wilhoit will lead a South Park tour of veteran gravesites. Later that evening, a patriotic concert will be held at 7 p.m. in Rebekah Park featuring the Tom Daugherty Symphony Orchestra.
Past Commander Don Bultman, a veteran of the United States Army, is encouraging locals to arrive early as the event will start at 10 a.m. sharp.
The program includes a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem as well as prayer with Sand Creek Pastor Harold Carter, song, a “Last Roll Call” for area military personnel who died during the past year, and a hanging of a wreath in memory of deceased veterans from each of the armed conflicts in which the United States has been involved from the Revolutionary War to the war in Afghanistan.
The ceremony will conclude with the Post 129 Honor Guard providing a salute for the fallen, “Taps,” and a reminder that the Legion Auxiliary is serving a midday meal at the local Post for veterans and their families.
Anyone interested in helping with future programs like the one planned for Monday is encouraged to contact their local American Legion Post.
The cemetery tour led by Wilhoit will last for approximately an hour and cover around 40 gravesites.
Wilhoit said not all the individuals are famous, but each stop on the tour includes some historical information about the life of that person. He encourages participants to wear good shoes and dress comfortably. Anyone unable to attend the Memorial Day cemetery tour is encouraged to attend the same tour at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, in South Park Cemetery.
As a part of the Jerry Williams Concert Series in celebration of Decatur County and Greensburg bicentennial, a Memorial Day concert will be held at 7 p.m. May 30 at Rebekah Park Amphitheater. The concert features the Tom Daugherty Symphony Orchestra. The group will perform a complete Army / Air Force Band Glenn Miller tribute show.
According to their website, the orchestra is under the direction of trombonist and musical arranger Tom Daugherty. Featured with the group are vocalists Dale Hawley, Mindy Meltzer, and vocal groups “The Crew Chiefs” recreating the original AAF vocal group and “The Swingin’ Sweethearts” as the “Andrew Sisters.” Also featured are several musicians who were past members of the current Glenn Miller Orchestra.
Jerry Williams was a long-time Greensburg schools band director whose 200+ original compositions and arrangements are still heard around the world today.
To volunteer for any of the bicentennial events, ask questions about times or locations, or to make a contribution to the celebration, email John Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us or dial 812-663-7176, ext. 1213.
