GREENSBURG — Welsh-Crawley-Kramer Greensburg American Legion Post 129 led the annual Memorial Day remembrance program Monday morning in South Park Cemetery.
Post 129 Past Commander and United States Army veteran Don Bultman led the morning's ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by Haley Trenkamp's rendition of the National Anthem.
Sand Creek Pastor Harold Carter led the crowd of more than 100 in prayer thankful for the opportunity to come together and remember those who have served or are currently serving their country.
Color Guard member and guest speaker Bill Smith joined the other event leaders to speak about what Memorial Day means to him and others in the community. He talked about the Constitutional oath taken by military service members for the past 233 years. Smith said those service members have done an amazing job keeping that oath, whether they've given part or all of their lives to the service.
According to Smith, the U.S. military has been officially involved in 57 wars since its inception. That number grows to 102 if the definition of war changes to simply armed conflicts.
"The word 'union' is often overlooked in the preamble to the Constitution," Smith said. "If you're a plumber, there are two particular parts that are essential to your work: the coupling and the union. The coupling joins two pipes in such a way that you can separate. On the other hand, the union is designed to take two different pipes and put them together permanently. The idea and creation of Memorial Day arose after the Civil War - a domestic conflict and the largest war fought on American soil... Our Army in that was called the Union Army."
Smith went on to say that the union only survives when different religions respect one another, different opinions are respected, free speech is only used with truth and honesty, and the law is respected. He concluded by thanking every military servant for the survival of the union.
The traditional "Last Roll Call" was postponed until next year's event in which two years worth of names will be read.
Lake Santee resident and United States Air Force Vietnam veteran Jerry Carey played bagpipes during the program and Trenkamp rejoined event leaders to sing, "God Bless America," as the crowd joined in.
A hanging of a wreath in memory of deceased veterans from each of the armed conflicts in which the United States has been involved from the Revolutionary War to the war in Afghanistan took place.
The ceremony concluded with the Post 129 Honor Guard providing a salute for the fallen and the traditional playing of “Taps."
The Legion Auxiliary served a midday meal at the local Post for veterans and their families upon the program's conclusion.
Anyone interested in helping with future programs is encouraged to contact their local American Legion Post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.