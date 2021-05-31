GREENSBURG — Welsh-Crawley-Kramer Greensburg American Legion Post 129 helped host a Memorial Day remembrance program Monday morning in South Park Cemetery.
Past Commander Don Bultman, a veteran of the United States Army, served as the event emcee and explained the purpose behind the annual gathering.
“We’re going to ask the crowd what Memorial Day means to them and their family as we think about the past, the present and the future,” Bultman said. “We believe in carrying on the tradition of honoring the soldiers who went before us and gave their lives. I believe that’s what Memorial Day is for.”
Bultman also said the Legion and other group’s dedicated to remembering and honoring veterans are happy to welcome new volunteers.
“We need new people to help us out in doing these kind of ceremonies,” he said. “We’re all getting some age on us and we need some new recruits.”
Lake Santee resident and United States Air Force Vietnam veteran Jerry Carey, who played the bagpipes during the program, echoed Bultman’s message when responding to a Daily News inquiry.
“I think most of all we’re here to remember all the men and women who have given their lives throughout the history of the United States,” he said. “At the same time, it also brings awareness of veterans and how important they are. Hopefully, we’ll raise another generation who will take heart and give their due respects to those who came before them.”
Leslie Thackery was the guest speaker. She noted the COVID-19 pandemic made honoring veterans who passed away during the past year especially difficult because of attendance restrictions at funerals, and said it was good to again be able to properly recognize members of the military who are no longer with us.
“We’re just really excited to be here in person,” she said, noting last year’s Memorial Day program was held virtually because of the pandemic. “Last year was a trying time for all of us, and it’s really nice to be here this year with all of these people that are dedicated veteran supporters. I’m honored that they asked me to be the guest speaker.”
The program included a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem as well as prayer, song, a “Last Roll Call” for area military personnel who died during the past year, and a hanging of a wreath in memory of deceased veterans from each of the armed conflicts in which the United States has been involved from the Revolutionary War to the war in Afghanistan.
The ceremony concluded with the Post 129 Honor Guard providing a salute for the fallen, “Taps,” and a reminder that the Legion Auxiliary was serving a midday meal at the local Post.
Anyone interested in helping with future programs like the one held Monday is encouraged to contact their local American Legion Post.
