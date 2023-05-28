There are several Memorial Day services planned throughout the Daily News’ core coverage area.
The following information details what’s going on in the three largest communities we serve.
Batesville
Batesville American Legion Post 271 and Batesville VFW Post 3183 are having a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. Monday May 29, at Batesville Liberty Park.
The public is encouraged to come out and honor the men and women who gave their lives for our country so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.
Greensburg
Greensburg American Legion Post #129 will be presenting its annual Memorial Day remembrance program of all deceased United States military veterans at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Veteran’s Circle at South Park Cemetery in Greensburg.
The program will be led by American Legion Post #129 Commander Heather Ricketts.
The agenda includes Josh Rhodes singing the National Anthem and God Bless America.
Rev. Harold Carter will bless the military service of veterans.
The featured speaker will be Dr. Rodney King, retired principal of Greensburg Junior High School.
The ceremony will include the reading of the names of local veterans who have died in 2022 to 2023 as well as the reading of names of local veterans who died in 2021 to 2022 that were omitted from last year’s ceremony.
The program will also include the tradition laying of commemoration wreaths by the Post #129 Women’s Auxiliary.
After the ceremony, Post #129 Women’s Auxiliary will host a fried chicken lunch open to the general public at the Post #129 headquarters, 326 E. Main Street, Greensburg, supported by free-will donations.
Rushville
In Rushville, the American Legion Honor Guard will host a Memorial Day program starting at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Bridge in North Veterans Memorial Park, near the intersection of Park Blvd. and Main Street.
From there a procession will travel south on Main Street to Second Street, past the Rush County Courthouse and the Rushville Fire Department, eventually making its way to the the Veterans Memorial Area (Section 20) at East Hill Cemetery where another remembrance program will be conducted.
The Honor Guard will then be involved in another Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. at Arlington East Hill Cemetery, just east of Arlington on U.S. 52 in western Rush County.
