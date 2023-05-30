GREENSBURG – A large crowd gathered Monday morning in South Park Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day service hosted by Greensburg American Legion Post 129.
Post Commander Heather Ricketts welcomed those on hand, led the Pledge of Allegiance and introduced Josh Rhodes, who sang the National Anthem.
The Rev. Harold Carter provided a brief prayer, and Commander Ricketts then introduced guest speaker Dr. Rodney King.
Dr. King provided a history of what has become known as Memorial Day, reminding those on hand that it is not a day of celebration, but rather it’s to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.
He also stressed the importance of a willingness to make a sacrifice for the good of all, whether that be by laying down one’s life, serving as a prisoner of war or simply serving your country and fellow citizens in some way.
“Our country is forever indebted to our veterans,” Dr. King said. “Their selfless sacrifices continue to inspire us.”
He also recalled patriotism declining during the Vietnam war and the years that followed, only rebounding after the terrorist attacks against U.S. targets on Sept. 11, 2001. It’s a shame it took more than 3,000 deaths to remind us of the importance of service to country, he said.
Dr. King also twice quoted former President John F. Kennedy, who said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
In wrapping up his address, Dr. King said it shouldn’t take a special occasion such as Veterans Day or Memorial Day for the citizens of this country to recognize and show appreciation for our veterans, that we should honor them every day.
“They are proof that freedom isn’t fee,” he said. “This nation will only remain the land of the free as long as it is the home of the brave.”
Following Dr. King’s stirring remarks, Mike Clark, representing Shelbyville VFW Post 2695, read the names of Decatur County service members who passed away during the course of the last couple of years.
That was followed by members of the Greensburg American Legion Post Auxiliary placing a wreath on symbolic gravemarkers designating each of the armed conflicts in which the United States has been engaged over the years.
Rev. Carter shared a benediction, members of the American Legion Honor Guard provided a rifle salute, and Taps was played.
To conclude the program, Commander Ricketts thanked those involved with the service and invited everyone to a fried chicken dinner at the Legion.
