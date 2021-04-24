SHELBYVILLE – Southwestern Consolidated School District of Shelby County in collaboration with The Indianapolis Chapter of the Special Forces Association is hosting a memorial dedication and unveiling for former student athlete, Jeremy R. Wright, Southwestern High School (Class of 1992). The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Southwestern High School.
Jeremy was the senior class president and salutatorian.
Jeremy was a highly decorated student athlete in track and field and cross country. He still holds multiple school records and remains the only student athlete in the school’s history to be a state champion. He later went on to run cross country and track for Wabash College (Class of 1996) where he was a two-time All American, and won seven Independent College Athletic Conference Championships, and the Division 2 Great Lakes Regional Title in 1993.
Upon graduation, Jeremy joined the US Army and became a United States Army Special Forces soldier. While serving with the Green Berets, Sergeant Wright was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005. His monument will be unveiled on Southwestern’s campus near the Jeremy Wright Athletic Complex. This unveiling will be done in conjunction with the Indianapolis Chapter of the Special Forces Association (SFA). The Special Forces Association serves as the voice for the Special Forces community, advances the public image of Special Forces and promotes the general welfare of current and former members of the 1st Special Forces Regiment.
Special thanks to Southwestern Consolidated Schools, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), ODA-142, The Green Beret Foundation, Legacies Alive, The Unquiet Professionals, Rocktheusa.com and S&B Construction Group for making this important event possible.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Southwestern High School. There is no seating for general attendance, so you may want to bring a folding chair. In case of inclement weather, only students and VIPs will be allowed in the field house.
Please join in memorializing this incredible young man who gave so much.
If you cannot attend but would like to show your support you can donate to the scholarship fund in Jeremy Wright’s name please go to https://www.specialforcesac500.org/.
For more information, contact Kenneth Hurst at kenneth.hurst@me.com.
Information provided.
