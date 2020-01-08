GREENSBURG — On exhibit through the end of January at Art on the Square, 114 E. Washington Street, are some truly beautiful examples of quilted art by deceased quilters Dottie Bilbrey, Jessie Hampton, Alice Rust, Talitha Worland and Anna “Mae”(Worland) Labolt.
A memorial show paying homage to five truly talented women, the exhibit opening includes a free wine and cheese reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Gallery volunteer, retired art teacher and artist Margaret Couch Parker explained the upcoming exhibit: “We’ve not done a show like this, but these ladies all quilted when they were alive, and some were even good enough to be professional.”
The works on display represent many styles of quilting, from traditional wedding ring-style and geometric patterned quilts to quilted depictions of wildlife and country scenes, to kaleidoscopes of vibrant colors.
An especially noteworthy Alice Rust creation is a star shaped kaleidoscope of almost electric greens, pinks and other jewel tones, quilted on a stark black background.
Bilbrey’s works represent the bulk of the exhibit, featuring traditional geometric patterns to windowpane quilts to wildlife. Of note is a smaller wall hanging portraying the poppies in Bilbrey’s favorite place outside her home, a garden of bright red poppies she planted herself.
Pieces by Bilbrey’s mother, Anna Mae Labolt, and grandmother, Talitha Worland, are on exhibit in the show as well, and give the spectator a feel for the intensive labor quilting represents.
“Quilting is a very special art,” Parker said. “It’s like any kind of artwork, you go into the right side of the brain and you go into a zone,” she said. “It’s a very timeless kind of art because, when you get started, time passes much quicker than usual. It’s really very meditative. You just kind of sit there, and you’re very unaware sometimes of what’s going on around you. It can be very peaceful.”
The gallery can be reached at 812-663-8600 and is open 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
