Donald and Marjorie Finch were farm owners in Springfield Township in Franklin County. They were both school bus drivers and were active in the Springfield and Brookville United Methodist churches. Donald was also a scorekeeper for boys’ basketball for both Whitewater and Brookville High schools, reports Shelly Lunsford, Franklin County Community Foundation executive director.
The Finches supported their two children, Stephen and Carol, through their education at Purdue University. Stephen has a degree in agriculture, and Carol has multiple degrees in audiology.
The Donald & Marjorie Finch Memorial Scholarship was recently established to honor the couple's memory and to commemorate their lifetime of service to the community. It will be awarded annually to a resident of Franklin County who has been accepted to and attending Purdue University as a full-time student. The scholarship will be awarded to the student for four years as long as the recipient maintains at least a 3.0 grade-point average.
For more information about the scholarship or to contribute, contact the FCCF at 527 Main St., Brookville, or email fcfoundation@yahoo.com.
