RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Public Library welcomes monetary donations for the purpose of remembering loved ones and friends who have passed away, for the celebration of a birthday or anniversary, or for the recognition of a deed well done.
In 2021, these kind people donated memorial or honor gifts: Steve and Kim Yager and family, Jan Garrison, Laura, Tom Seufert and Cathy Seufert, Robert Emme, Virgil and Beverly Pratt, Richard and Elizabeth Osting, Linda Mathews, Wanda Jeffries, Sue, Lisa, Mark, Sherry, Karen, Mike, Toni, Angie, Mandy, Rick, Cindy, Shauna and Eric, Donny and Sally Barnes, Francis and Kathleen Yager, Zorro, RPL Staff, Butch and Christie Singleton, Laura Steenstrup, Nick and Missy Wheeler, Lisa Hazelugg, Susie Rogers, Vicki and William Kuhn, Anita Girod, Jim and Tracey Snyder, Dan and Nancy Weeks, Mark and Barb Click and family, Ivan and Sharon Wooley, Chris Levi, Barb Baker, Danny Ralstin, Jamie Ralstin, Marilyn Barker, Larry and Sarah Huskins, Trane Corporation and Employees, RPL Board, Jean and Joe Chandler, Andrea and Perry Boles, Mark and Jana Spurlin, Monday Study Group, Don and Sally Barnes, Frank and Karen Harpring, The Tragesser Family, Gail and Mike Stanley, Rush Co. Extension Past Presidents, Colin and Marissa Babbitt, Nick and Whitney Ison, Robin and Tina Babbitt, Charlie and Meridith Meyer, Heart and Hand Quilt Guild, Maribel Foster, Mauzy Families, Tom and Anne (Mauzy) Garrott and Monday Circle.
The library staff and board members thank these generous people.
Once the Rushville Public Library receives the gift, a note is sent to the person being remembered or the next of kin.
Many kind folks have given memorial gifts for the purpose of boosting our library’s book collection as well as other materials (1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, eBooks).
Some donors have requested that the gift be used for our programming or for the improvement of our library facility.
To learn more about giving memorial donations to the Rushville Public Library, please call (765) 932-3496, or ask at the front desk.
-Information provided.
