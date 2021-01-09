RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Public Library welcomes monetary donations for the purpose of remembering loved ones and friends who have passed away, for the celebration of a birthday or anniversary or for the recognition of a deed well done.
In 2020, these kind people donated memorial or honor gifts: Audrey and Cecilia Mathews, Charlie and Betty Levi, Darren and Karen Hoeing and family, Dean and Patricia Dearinger, Diane Harris, Donna Makofka and family, Dreama Hallgarth, the family of Larry Garrison, friends and neighbors on Ft. Wayne Road, the Hallgarth family, Irma and Joseph Chandler, James Romans and Cheryl Turner-Romans, Jan Garrison, Jeffery and Lori Turner and family, Susan and Micheal Andrews and family, David and Carolyn Kennedy, Joe and Jean Chandler, Jan, Matt, Amanda, Brylee and Haddie Garrison, John Norris, Judy Cupp, Judy Reed, Lisa Holder, Lou Starkey, Lynn and Sheila Speice, Mark and Melany Smith, Mike and Carolyn Wicker, Nan and Michael Pearsey, Paul and Debbie Richardson, Paul Rosfeld, Penny Sams, Phil and Karen Brashaber, Phyllis Hollis, Richard and Judy Douglass, Ron and Sarah Benz, the Rushville Public Library staff, Tom and Carol Grandstaff and family, Tom and Karla Skeen, and the W. Moore family.
The library staff thanks these generous people. Once the library receives the gift, a note is sent to the person being remembered or the next of kin.
Many kind folks have given memorial gifts for the purpose of boosting the library’s book collection as well as other materials (audio books, eBooks). Some donors have requested that the gift be used for our programming or for the improvement of our library facility.
To learn more about giving memorial donations to the Rushville Public Library, please call 932-3496 or ask at the front desk.
