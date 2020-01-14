DECATUR COUNTY – Bailey Menkedick, a senior at Greensburg Community High School, is the January 2020 Optimist Youth of the Month.
She is the daughter of Chris and Jamie Menkedick.
With a GPA of 3.87, she ranks 19th in her class of 168, and scored an impressive 1,210 on the SAT.
Bailey’s activities include National Honor Society (two years), SADD Club (three years, including serving as president), member of the SADD Text Less and Live More National Board, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (four years including serving as secretary), girls tennis (four years), boys tennis manager (three years), swimming (four years, 400 Relay record; 100 Backstroke record; Swimming Rookie of the Year 16-17; Most Improved; All-EIAC three years; Tiger Sharks swim lessons, Mayors Club (one year), Champions Together (two years), St. Mary’s Church (seven years, Youth Choir).
In addition, she has volunteered at Camp Healing Tree (two years), worked as a lifeguard at the city pool (two years) and YMCA (one year), worked renting paddle boats (one year), Day of Caring volunteer (one year), babysitting (two years), Jr. Optimist Club member (four years), and freshman class officer (treasurer, two years).
Bailey represents GCHS in the highest fashion of what the Optimist Club looks for in outstanding young people. She works diligently on all aspects of her life bringing real balance. She is tremendously involved and accomplished at what she does. She gives unselfishly to organizations in town with her free time and still manages to have a tremendous 3.9 GPA. Bailey is an outstanding citizen, a lady with high ideals and great character and she is loyal to her community, to her school and to the people she represents everyday. The Optimist Club is proud to have Bailey as the January 2020 Optimist Youth of the Month.
Her future plans include attending either Butler or Purdue and majoring in Actuarial Science.
The Optimist Club donated $50 to SADD on Bailey’s behalf.
