Meridian Health Services is excited to bring back Flu-Lapalooza, a One-Day free Flu Shot Clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 6, at Meridian locations throughout Indiana.
Flu-Lapalooza will take place at Meridian locations in Anderson, Bluffton, Connersville, Dunkirk, Indianapolis, Muncie, New Castle, Portland, Richmond and Rushville.
Rushville’s location is 509 Conrad Harcourt Way.
Participants can enter to win a $50 grocery gift card to be given away at each location.
The flu shot is a vaccine is effective in reducing the number of illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths attributed to seasonal influenza. With the COVID pandemic still surging, it is also essential to receive a seasonal flu shot.
Meridian is providing free seasonal flu shots to those six months and older during this one-day event to ensure convenient access to preventative healthcare. No insurance is necessary and no out-of-pocket fees apply. You need not be a current Meridian patient to obtain a flu shot at one of our participating locations.
No appointment is necessary; walk-ins are welcome. Seasonal flu shots are available at each location while supplies last. For more information, visit meridianhs.org/flu-lapalooza.
