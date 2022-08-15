GREENSBURG — North Decatur High School senior Reid Messer is the June Optimist Youth of the Month.
The son of Leigh and Mandy Messer, Reid has two older brothers: Connor, who is finishing college, and Trey, who is autistic.
Reid considers his relationship with Trey to be very important.
“I’ve learned to slow down when I’m upset around him,” he said.
His relationship with Trey has taught him that others may not understand what is said, and might need help, but he treats Trey like he would any other brother.
“My relationship with Trey makes me a better leader because I know how to pull people along who might be a little slower,” he said.
His favorite class in school is finite mathematics and his least favorite is English.
Reid is an accomplished athlete, and as a freshman he played junior varsity football as a safety. As a sophomore, he was a full-time starter at running back and safety.
Playing with his older brother Connor, the team won the sectional by way of a blocked field goal.
That year, they lost the regional, but Reid had 1,500 yards rushing throughout the season.
His junior year, he had 1,600 yards rushing and was a “Prime Time 25” player in the state. He was also selected as a Junior All-State safety, and was also All-Conference last year as well.
From such a distinguished career in athletics, it’s easy to see that playing football is his favorite pastime; he wants to be remembered for winning the sectional his sophomore year.
As for what he wants to do after high school, he’s not sure, but said he’d like to be a famous athlete some day.
He is a leader among his friends.
“I like to lead people onto the right path, and I have a lot of community service hours because I don’t like to put all my eggs in one basket,” he said.
He’s ranks second in his class with a 4.145 GPA.
He will be a 10 year 4-H’er after this year, and enjoys serving on the Youth Philanthropy Board, at the Bread of Life soup kitchen, and with Kids’ Closet.
He feels like a mentor to younger kids, and enjoys helping them on the field. He’s aware that what he says and what he does can inspire, and he relies on his good behavior to carry him.
He also enjoys hunting and fishing.
When he leaves North Decatur, he wants to be remembered for being a member of the first football team to win a sectional, and hopes to make it to Lucas Oil Stadium this year.
In his life, he’s learned an important lesson: “You can’t wait until life is easy to be happy.”
