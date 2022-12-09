GREENSBURG - North Decatur High School senior Reid Messer has been named a Colts/IFCA Academic All-Star.
Now in its 23rd year, the Indianapolis Colts, IHSAA, and IFCA each year honor one player per position on offense and defense as Academic All-Stars, those who excel in the classroom as well as on the field. Reid was named as a defensive back recipient for the 2022 team.
Chosen as one of the highest pre-season accolades available in the world of Indiana high school football, Messer was named to the Indiana Football Digest "Prime Time 25" by the Indiana Football Digest. The publication highlights all things football in the state of Indiana from high School through early college years.
Every year the publishers of the digest, a respected group of media personnel and football coaches throughout the state, select their “Prime Time 25” as players to watch in the state of Indiana.
"The recognition I received by the Colts feels great," Messer said. "To get rewarded for the work I put in academically is appreciated, but my hard work has never been driven by the acknowledgments and rewards. I have always been motivated by my own desire to be the best I can be at anything I do. I have also had great teachers along the way who have challenged me to do my best."
Messer ranks second in his class with a 4.145 GPA. His parents are Leigh and Mandy Messer.
He will be a 10-year 4-H’er after this year, and enjoys serving on the Youth Philanthropy Board, at the Bread of Life soup kitchen and with Kids’ Closet.
Messer's immediate plans after high school are to attend a 4-year university and play football and/or baseball while studying construction management.
