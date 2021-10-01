METAMORA – For almost 50 years, crowds of people have gathered along the Whitewater canal each fall to celebrate Canal Days.
Canal Days is the busiest single weekend of the year for Historic Metamora, Inc., when vendors set up booths along the streets and visitors hunt for treasures. HMI’s website claims, “If you can’t find it at Canal Days, you don’t need it.”
Beginning on the first Friday in October, Canal Days runs for three days. Thousands of visitors meander through Metamora, fondly called “Indiana’s Canal Town.” The town was platted in 1838 and preserves much of the charm of a late 1800’s Hoosier village.
“There’s something here for everybody,” local shop owner Beverly Spurlin said. “We do have more and more handcrafted items each year, and Canal Days is just a great way to get out here and experience Metamora.”
HMI manages the spaces along Main Street and the Whitewater Canal, where antiques and artisan crafts are featured. The Merchant Association of Metamora controls state property, which is leased to local shop owners to raise funds. Spaces in the Mill Park are rented out to individuals selling their own handcrafted items. Merchants selling other types of merchandise and food vendors are referred to a town resident with available space.
HMI maintains the street lights and sign area at the entrance to the town on Columbia Street, and the flower boxes on the bridge over the Whitewater Canal. There are fingerpost style street name signs at main intersections in the village to guide visitors.
HMI is a proud affiliate of Indiana Landmarks and participates in regular council meetings and conferences to maintain the town’s integrity.
Spurlin owns and operates the Of the Earth shop and café in Metamora with her husband. She explained that Metamora is a growing town with many opportunities for individuals and families to make memories and support local businesses. The family shop also houses a loft that can be rented through Airbnb, and the town has a handful of other places to stay. Spurlin and other shop owners estimate approximately 200,000 people visit the town annually during Canal Days.
“We have handcrafted soaps, lotions and herbal salves. We have handcrafted jewelry, and I would say 85% of what we sell is made either by us or made locally,” Spurlin said. “The Wooden Melon is one of the newer shops here in Duck Creek and they have all kinds of woodcraft. We also have a new mini golf course called Trough Golf and it’s going to open next weekend. It will be a really nice attraction for people who bring their kids and they want to do some shopping, but they want something for their kids to do too.”
Another local shop attraction for young families is the Gem Mine. There is a sluicing table where kids can mine for gems and find things like emeralds and rubies.
Guests can pick up a bag of freshly stone-ground flour from the grist mill and see the canal boat and the only wooden aqueduct in operation in the United States. A train takes guests on short trips along the Whitewater Railroad.
There are countless art vendors, handcrafted items and antiques. The event is promoted as a flea market because booths are rented annually to sell mass-produced items, but as the town’s website claims, there’s something here for everyone!
