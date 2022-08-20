GREENSBURG - Jewel Johnson was sentenced August 17 by Judge Tim Day in the Decatur Circuit Court after pleading guilty to the crime of Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine and being a habitual offender.

Johnson was 58-years-old when arrested June 16, 2021 on a preliminary charge of dealing methamphetamine and listed Greensburg as her city of residence.

According to Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, the parties entered a plea agreement giving Judge Day discretion within guidelines. The agreement was that the sentence would be 40 years, and Judge Day could place the sentence in prison, on home detention, or on probation.

Argument was heard on both sides, and ultimately Judge Day sentenced Johnson to 30 years in prison and 10 years of probation. Judge Day did allow Johnson to undergo the Recovery While Incarcerated program to begin to address her issues with substance abuse.

“Although I asked for 35 years to be in prison, I am satisfied with and grateful for the court’s sentence here," Harter said. "Ms. Johnson has been delivering poison into our community for years. Dealing is different from addiction. It involves a conscious choice to add to another person’s misery. That choice requires high moral condemnation and an appropriately lengthy sanction.”

Harter said Johnson has a history of misdemeanor and felony convictions including a prior dealing in methamphetamine out of Jackson County, as well as a history of failing probation. She was on probation at the time of the most recent incident.

Harter recognized Greensburg Detectives Mark Naylor, Mike Colson, Steve Barnes and John Albert as well as Officer Jacob Mays and K9 Kato for the weeks of work it took to unravel this case and gather the evidence necessary to prove the charges.

“I have a great deal of sympathy for addicts who try to get their life turned around. That sympathy dissolves when a person crosses the threshold of dealing poison to others,” Harter said in conclusion.