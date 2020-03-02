INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 Festival Committee recently announced that Sydney Meyer, a Greensburg native, Greensburg Community High School graduate, and Indiana State University junior majoring in legal studies, has been selected as a 2020 500 Festival Princess.
Serving as a 500 Festival Princess provides young women with countless opportunities for leadership and professional development.
Princesses participate in the 500 Festival Leadership Development Program, which empowers participants to make a profound impact within their community and Indiana. Since the program’s launch, more than 2,000 Indiana women have experienced the honor of serving as a 500 Festival Princess.
The 2020 500 Festival Princesses represent 14 Indiana colleges and universities and 22 cities and towns across the state. With a cumulative GPA of 3.64, this year’s 500 Festival Princesses were selected from hundreds of applicants based on communication skills, academic performance, community involvement, commitment to service, and leadership.
The 500 Festival Princesses are selected throughout a competitive process consisting of a written application and two rounds of interviews.
The 2020 500 Festival Princesses represent a diverse group of women with 26 different fields of study ranging from education to software engineering to journalism to biochemistry.
In 2015, the 500 Festival added a $1,000 scholarship for each Princess selected to the program, made possible by the 500 Festival Foundation and Marlyne Sexton, an Indianapolis philanthropist and president of the Sexton Companies.
Prior to 2015, only the Princess selected as the 500 Festival Queen Scholar received a scholarship.
Sexton recently made a generous commitment to the 500 Festival and 500 Festival Foundation to build a fund that ensures that scholarships for all 33 women selected as a 500 Festival Princess will be covered in perpetuity. To thank her for her generosity and support of the Princess Program, the 500 Festival Queen Scholar award will now be named in her honor.
From February through May, 500 Festival Princesses complete 30 hours of leadership development including sessions led by business and community leaders, professional development events, and mentorship from 500 Festival Board of Directors.
Princesses are also provided with once-in-a-life-time experiences including involvement with the 500 Festival’s statewide community outreach programs, volunteering at 500 Festival events, and participating in various Indianapolis Motor Speedway functions including the pre-race ceremonies and Victory Circle celebration for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500.
500 Festival Princesses participate in a statewide outreach program, which educates Hoosiers about the history and legacy of the Indianapolis 500, the 500 Festival, and other events and programs associated with the annual race. Each year, 500 Festival Princesses conduct more than 1,500 community outreaches impacting more than 50,000 people, expanding the celebration and impact of the Indianapolis 500 in a meaningful way.
“The 500 Festival Princess Program gives young women an opportunity to grow their leadership abilities and professional development. The program ensures each participant an empowering experience with opportunities to make a profound impact on their community and state,” said Kathy Cabello, 500 Festival board member and Princess Program committee co-chair. “The board of directors is honored to join the 500 Festival in celebrating these remarkable current and future leaders.”
Meyer, when asked for comment said, “This is very humbling. ... I am just proud and so excited to represent Decatur County in the Indy 500 Festival.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.