GREENSBURG – The Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant is taking place this weekend in Indianapolis and a young lady from Decatur County is among the 87 contestants participating in the annual event.
Sydney Meyer, 21, left for preliminary pageant activities Friday.
She is the daughter of Robin and Gina Meyer of Greensburg and the granddaughter of the late Paul and Grace Dunagan and Larry and Shirley Meyer of Decatur County.
Sydney is a junior at Indiana State University where she is studying law.
Gina Meyer said her daughter was excited about competing and was looking forward to the experience.
All 87 county representatives appear on stage to begin the judging process, which begins Friday and concludes Sunday.
Then, 16 semi-finalists will be announced and will be judged on a one minute prepared speech and professional wear.
The top 10 finalists will then be asked a question on stage and be judged on formal wear.
The pageant will conclude with the announcement of the four Queen’s Court members and Miss Indiana State Fair 2020!
Sunday’s final phases of this year’s pageant get underway at 1 p.m. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 1202 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis.
Tickets are $10 each; children 5 and under are admitted free of charge. Tickets may be purchased online or on-site at the box office in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum lobby prior to arrival or the day of the event.
Parking at the fairgrounds is $8 per vehicle.
The Indiana Farmers Coliseum lobby will open two hours prior to the event. The house (seating) will open one hour before the finals begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.