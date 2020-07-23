GREENSBURG – Sgt. Brandon Meyer was named “Optimist Club Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” at a recent meeting of the Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club.
The meeting was hosted per social distancing standards, and Optimist Dennis Fogle read the requirements for the award.
“This is a distinguished honor that recognizes an officer whose personal contribution has made a tremendous difference in our community. Trust, strong guidance and leadership are contributions they share with all they serve. This year, our winner is Brandon Meyer,” said Fogle.
Fogel continued, reading from the Chief Bridges nomination form, saying, “Meyer, over the past three years, has set a high standard for our agency as far as performance, training and knowledge, and has lead our agency for three years in the number of arrests for narcotics and OWIs.”
He continued by saying this year’s winner has demonstrated excellence in the last three years and is a very bright officer.
“Officers in ours and in other agencies look up to Sgt. Meyer because he works with ethics and job skills that are excellent. Sgt. Meyer has concentrated his efforts on narcotics administration and OWIs to keep our community safe,” Fogel read. “He is unique for what he offers Decatur County and Greensburg. Sgt. Meyer is also a certified drug recognition officer, which is a very elite program.”
Sgt. Meyer conducts certified testing on all marijuana cases in the county. He has also become certified on drug trafficking, and brought federal networks to our city to assist us in larger cases, Fogle continued.
Sgt. Meyer also participates in all safety fair events the GPD has attended and assisted Greensburg schools in training administration what to look for in students who may be using drugs or are otherwise impaired.
“According to nominating Officer Chief Bridges, Meyer last year alone had over 135 OWIs and 100 narcotics arrests. His knowledge on law enforcement trends is invaluable to other officers here and in other agencies, and we are blessed to have Sgt. Meyers on our agency,” Fogle said. “His professionalism is a class act in our community, and I know that any situation I assign to him will be handled carefully and correctly.”
In introducing his family, Meyer said, “I thank you for honoring me and choosing for this award. I appreciate it.”
Meyer was born and raised in Rushville and attended Rushville Consolidated High School. He was on the force in Rushville for three years before transferring to the GPD.
