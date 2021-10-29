GREENSBURG - Bill Meyerrose, an investigator for the Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Decatur County Sheriff in the 2022 primary election.
A lifelong Republican and Decatur County resident, Meyerrose said he wants to earn a chance to be the steady hand at the helm of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.
“I want to bring my 30-plus years of law enforcement experience from working with the people of Decatur County to provide much needed leadership with calm and consistent guidance for this very young department, he said.
While raising his two daughters in Greensburg with wife Connie, Meyerrose launched his career at the Greensburg Police Department where he became Captain of Investigations and ultimately served a number of years as the Chief of Police.
“It means so much to me to follow in the footsteps of Jon Oldham as the Prosecutor’s Investigator,” Meyerrose said, “and it would be an honor to follow in his footsteps again by serving as sheriff.”
Meyerrose said that partnerships with community responders such as fire departments and town police agencies are extremely important to everyone's success. Decisions to dissolve established partnerships and to limit involvement with the School Resource Officer programs in the schools are examples of decisions that make Decatur County less safe, he said.
He also noted what he called a troubling rise in liability including the refusal to adopt body-worn cameras, which are proven to protect officers from false accusations and to support prosecutions of crime. Meyerrose vows to connect with those agencies and schools and to strengthen those partnerships as well as pursue the purchase of body-worn cameras if elected in the November 2022 general election.
"The path forward relies on good teamwork, and making Decatur County safer will require an investment in relationships,” he said.
Meyerrose noted that more than 40 employees have left the DCSD since the current incumbent was elected, a rate of departure that is double that of his predecessor.
“I intend for my teammates to know I have their backs, from our employees to our partner agencies in law enforcement and criminal justice, to the schools, volunteer fire departments, local mental health and addictions providers, and stakeholders I’ve worked with for 30 years across the region.”
Meyerrose said that if elected he will be in the office every day, providing leadership to all employees and maintaining an open door available to all county residents for their concerns and questions.
