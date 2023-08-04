GREENSBURG – “We want everybody that leaves here to be successful when they leave,” Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose said regarding plans to re-introduce or implement new programs at the detention center. “How ever we can help them, we’re going to strive to do that.”
Under Meyerrose’s predecessor, the primary programs available to inmates were Residents Encounter Christ and Moral Reconation therapy. When campaigning, Meyerrose said he’d continue both faith-based programs but wanted to expand what’s being offered to include drug treatment programs and more.
One program being re-introduced is work release. Decatur County Auditor’s office records indicate there was a work release program as recently as 2015, but Meyerrose said work release was discontinued during former Sheriff Greg Allen’s tenure because the jail then wasn’t suitable.
Work release is a “big benefit to everybody,” Meyerrose said. It enables inmates to maintain their job and pay bills while serving their sentence. All inmates on work release wear ankle monitors, and the program is limited to those who have been employed for 60 days, minimum, before incarceration. Inmates must apply for work release and jail commander Mike Eggleston, judges, the defense attorney, prosecutor and sheriff all determine if that person is eligible or not.
The first new offering introduced is a 12-week GED program. The first men’s class has already graduated and a women’s class was slated to start the week of July 24. Neither work release nor the GED program cost the detention center any money because the staff is already present and daily work release intakes function like a normal intake.
Meyerrose hopes to explore adding an apprenticeship program via River Valley Resources which handles the GEDs. Clark County has a successful apprenticeship program, but Decatur County, per Meyerrose, “is nowhere near ready for that, at this point.”
If implemented, an apprenticeship program would run approximately six months and be classroom-based. During the annual economic development meeting July 13 Meyerrose said, “If we could get somebody through that initial apprenticeship process and give them a job, that’s a win-win for everybody.”
Finally, one item the community has inquired about recently are visitation kiosks; there are currently six kiosks in the lobby. The detention center recently added these to extend visiting hours. Previously, lobby hours were 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; with the kiosks, lobby hours have been extended to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The kiosks were added because not everyone could visit during the previous lobby hours.
“We want to give the inmates an opportunity to visit with their families,” Meyerrose said, adding that the kiosks don’t create additional work.
“We don’t get anybody out of the cells,” he said, “it’s all electronics. Our front door locks and opens on a timer.”
