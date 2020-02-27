SHELBYVILLE - Major Health Partners in Shelbyville was recently named one of the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals in the country.
The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has announced the 20 highest-ranked prospective payment system hospitals in the country based on an evaluation by The Chartis Center for Rural Health using iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index. These rural community hospitals will be recognized in an awards ceremony during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit May 21 in San Diego.
The determining factors for the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals were based on eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, costs, charge, and financial stability.
Major Health Partners l has been named one of the Top 20 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by NRHA for the fourth year in a row. Regarded as one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance excellence. The NRHA’s Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals Winners are the highest ranked of the aggregate scores across eight pillars of excellence. This selection is a subset of the Top 100 RCHs, named by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, previously announced in February. The official announcement of the Top 20 happens in May 2020. See http://www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals/ for more information.
Top 100 and Top 20 Rural & Community Hospital Resources:
The full list of this year’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, as well as the 2020 INDEX methodology, can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.
To learn more about The Chartis Center for Rural Health or to speak with someone regarding the INDEX and the 2019 Top For more information on the criteria use, contact Michael Topchik, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health, at mtopchik@chartis.com or visit: www.ivantageindex.com.
About NRHA
The National Rural Health Association is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 20,000 members. The association’s mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues. NRHA membership consists of a diverse collection of individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.
About The Chartis Group
The Chartis Group provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the health care industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals, and health care service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. For more information, visit chartis.com.
About iVantage Health Analytics
iVantage Health Analytics, through proprietary analytics and modeling, helps health care organizations evaluate performance, identify opportunities for improvement, and manage success. iVantage’s solutions are designed to be foundational utilities for health systems, community hospitals, rural providers, and independent medical groups to manage their strategic, financial, operational, and clinical performance. In 2015, iVantage was acquired by the Chartis Group. For more information, visit ivantagehealth.com.
