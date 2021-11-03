OLDENBURG — Greenacres Foundation officially acquired Michaela Farm from the Sisters of St. Francis this past July. The Sisters began a dialogue with the organization in the summer of 2019, according to Peter Wheeler, Greenacres Marketing Director.
Both parties want to honor the farm’s 167-year history while enhancing a vision for its future use.
After it became apparent that the missions of both organizations were aligned, Greenacres made a commitment to continuing the vision of the Sisters to keep Michaela Farm as an operating farm and a place for educational opportunities.
“The purchase of Michaela Farm and the partnership with the Sisters of Saint Francis will be a long standing relationship and one Greenacres is very happy to be a part of,” Wheeler said. “Throughout the process, Greenacres has been in regular contact with the Sisters, learning their history.”
Wheeler explained that educators associated with Greenacres have walked the property with the Sisters to learn its past from the longtime caretakers. Greenacres is working this winter to collect photographs of the property from the Sisters to preserve its history. Both Greenacres and the Sisters want to maintain their partnership.
Michaela Farm was founded in 1854 after Father Rudolph purchased 40 acres for the Sisters to raise dairy cattle and produce to provide for the congregation’s needs, according to Sister Miriam Kaesar’s recounting. The farm was one of the church’s early water sources and has since grown to encompass 300 acres. In 2006, the efforts to promote sustainable agriculture led to Michaela Farms participating in the Laughery Valley Growers Inc., a co-op that allowed local growers to market their weekly produce directly to area residents.
Greenacres plans to open the farm for educational tours as early as the spring of 2022, depending on construction and restoration timelines. They are currently in the learning and planning phases, according to Wheeler. The staff is walking the property to determine how best to teach children and move groups through the property. They are deciding where the gardens and pastures will be established. This will determine the fence lines and the site of an education building. The historical buildings are being reviewed for safety and will be updated accordingly once all of the information is obtained. Greenacres also plans to improve school bus access and make trails more accessible for visiting children.
Sister Delouise Menges, OSF told Greenacres she feels blessed to pass on these sacred acres to a non-profit organization.
Greenacres Foundation was founded in 1988 as a community gift from Louis and Louise Nippert when Cincinnati-area farmland was dedicated to the education and enjoyment of future generations. The company plans to expand that goal with its acquisition of Michaela Farm.
