Milan ‘54 Hoosiers Museum establishes Roselyn McKittrick Scholarship

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Milan ’54, Inc. Board of Directors announced the formation of the Roselyn McKittrick Scholarship in cooperation with the Milan High School Dollars for Scholars Program.
The first scholarship will be awarded in the spring of 2021.
Roselyn McKittrick was the founder of the Milan ’54 Hoosiers Museum and devoted her life to the museum and the Milan Community. To help raise funds for the scholarship we are offering a reprint of the Sesquicentennial Cookbook, Recipes & Memories, that Roselyn originally spearheaded in 2003.
It is not only a collection of community recipes, but there are lots of Milan historical tidbits scattered throughout the book. There is a section at the beginning of the book that features photos and recipes from all of the players on the 1954 Championship Team.
It contains all of the original recipes, and has a new section in the back of the book that includes many of the recipes Roselyn featured on the salad bar at the former Milan Railroad Inn. Proceeds from the sale of this book will benefit the Roselyn McKittrick Scholarhip Fund.
The cookbooks will be available for purchase at the Milan ’54 Hoosiers Museum and on our website near the end of September.
